AFLW: Lions fall to Blues despite Keeffe's best efforts

Jessy Keeffe of the Lions (left) contests ruck against Ellyse Gamble of the Bulldogs during the Round 4 AFLW match between the Western Bulldogs and the Brisbane Lions at Victoria University Whitten Oval in Melbourne, Saturday, February 23, 2019. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

AFLW: JESSY Keeffe gave it her all, but the Brisbane Lions suffered their second consecutive AFLW loss to Conference B foes Carlton at Ikon Park on Sunday afternoon.

Keeffe acquitted herself well, playing predominantly in the ruck, winning most last quarter contests against Breann Moody and Alison Downie as the Lions went down 6.7 (43) to 4.3 (27) in front of almost 3000 fans.

Carlton vaulted themselves to the top of the conference and look likely to play finals with just one game remaining in the season, while the Lions will need a big win over last-placed Collingwood.

The Lions' hopes will also rest on a Geelong loss to GWS in the final round.

Coach Craig Starcevich said a "sliver of hope” for finals footy remained.

"We're a completely different team to where we've been the last couple of years, but the fact that we've been able to play these people, we're trying to set ourselves up for the future. We're still a mathematical chance, so the slight sliver of hope still exists,” Starcevich said.

The Lions face Collingwood at Victoria Park 1.05pm Sunday.