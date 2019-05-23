Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lance Franklin has done enough to satisfy the Swans he is right to go. Picture: Phil Hillyard
Lance Franklin has done enough to satisfy the Swans he is right to go. Picture: Phil Hillyard
AFL

Buddy set for blockbuster return, De Goey to miss

23rd May 2019 5:35 PM

SYDNEY Swans superstar Lance "Buddy" Franklin is back.

Swans coach John Longmire confirmed the news on Thursday ahead of his side's Friday night showdown against Collingwood at the SCG.

Franklin hasn't played over the past month due to a hamstring issue that originally was said would keep him out for only one game.

"He did all the training last night, he did the whole session and looked good. He is back in the team and it is great to have him back," coach John Longmire said.

Sydney have gone 2-2 without Franklin, but are riding a two-game winning streak and will look to snap Collingwood's own six-game winning streak.

Unfortunately the news for the Magpies isn't as good with livewire forward Jordan De Goey failing to overcome an injury complaint.

He'll watch on from the sidelines for the second straight week after falling short in his attempts to be ready for the Friday night clash.

More Stories

Show More
collingwood magpies john longmire jordan de goey lance franklin sydney swans
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Training centre named after beloved Gympie 'institution'

    premium_icon Training centre named after beloved Gympie 'institution'

    Community A touch of immortality has been the reward for 18 years of service helping the region's job hunters.

    • 23rd May 2019 6:07 PM
    300 volunteers recognised for their hard work in Gympie

    premium_icon 300 volunteers recognised for their hard work in Gympie

    News Volunteers thanked at a morning tea in Gympie.

    • 23rd May 2019 5:31 PM
    Faith plays a huge role in this star students life

    premium_icon Faith plays a huge role in this star students life

    News Balance, work, faith are keys to success for this year 12 student.

    • 23rd May 2019 4:28 PM
    Jury interference - judge warns over Gympie council 'fracas'

    premium_icon Jury interference - judge warns over Gympie council 'fracas'

    News Mayor denies throwing first punch in Gympie council melee case