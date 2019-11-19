Menu
Nathan Fyfe was part of the last International Rules series. Picture: Getty Images
AFL

AFL stars to face Irish again

19th Nov 2019 7:30 AM

The two-game International Rules Series will return in 2020 after a three-year hiatus, the AFL has confirmed.

Ireland will host the series in November next year.

The venues have yet to be announced but the provisional dates are November 15 and 21.

The series will then be held in Australia at some stage after the 2022 AFL season.

 

The hybrid game facilitates international representative matches between AFL players and Gaelic football players.

"We want to take the best of the best to the two-Test series in Ireland next year and our All Australian players will be the first players selected," Steve Hocking, AFL general manager of football operations, said.

"The IRS Tests allows players from both codes the only opportunity to represent their countries and have traditionally been great contests that have showcased their athleticism." The Australian team's training camp will be in New York before the matches in Ireland.

The Australians won both Tests in 2017, in Perth and Adelaide, to reclaim the Cormac McAnallen Cup.

 

The victorious Australian team pose with the Cormac McAnallen trophy after winning the 2017 series. Picture: Getty Images
