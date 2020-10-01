AFL star inspires her students with grand final award

Eliza Tromph''s impressive grand final efforts were rewarded with the best on ground award. Picture: High Flyer Images.

Keeping your students engaged and inspired is always a challenge for schoolteachers.

But when you are a premiership-winning AFL star it makes the job of teaching a little easier.

In their first year in the competition, the Noosa Tigers women's AFL side claimed premiership glory in a tight battle against Hinterland Blues at the weekend.

Ruckman Eliza Trompf, 24, was rewarded for her efforts in their three-point victory with the best on ground medal.

"When they called my name, it was a big surprise," she said.

"It was so full on being such a tight game mentally."

For Trompf, the grand final win was a family affair, with her brother Peter as coach, sister Maddie and sister-in-law Trish as teammates and sister Jess as a runner.

"We get to spend a lot more quality time together," Trompf said.

"You can tell when we are all there."

But as a schoolteacher, it is her students at Noosaville's St Teresa's Catholic College who she is most keen to engage with.

And if the swarm of young girls hanging off her every word after her best on ground award was anything to go by, the physical education and English teacher shouldn't have too many issues.

"I want to get more girls around footy," she said.

"It's why I do what I do."

Brother and coach Peter Trompf was proud of his sisters' efforts and acknowledged all the players in their premiership win in their first season.

"All the girls played well, we didn't have any passengers and that's why we won," he said.

No longer the unknowns, the women's coach said his players were keen to go back-to-back next season.

"The girls are keen. It is such a good atmosphere, you just want to play again," he said.