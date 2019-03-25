Tiger, Giant top free agency hit list

The AFL has released a list of 61 free agents who could be on the move at the end of the season.

The list, sent to all 18 clubs today, features just three restricted free agents, with star GWS midfielder Stephen Coniglio the hottest property on this year's free agency market.

Coniglio, who collected 31 disposals and three goals in a best-on-ground performance against Essendon on Sunday, is believed to have already attracted interest from Hawthorn and Carlton. But the Giants are confident he and fellow out-of-contract star Josh Kelly will re-sign.

Premiership Tiger Brandon Ellis is also a restricted free agent at the end of the season meaning Richmond can match any rival offer for the wingman, who is currently fighting to win back his spot in the best 22.

The other restricted free agent is St Kilda midfielder Jack Newnes.

There are 58 unrestricted free agents who can move to the club of their choice if they remain unsigned at the end of the season.

Adelaide, Hawthorn and the Western Bulldogs have the most unrestricted free agents, with five each. The Dogs' list includes Tom Liberatore, who is trying to win a new deal after returning from further knee surgery.

The AFL has changed free agency rules so all players coming out of contract after their eighth year at a club are now automatically unrestricted free agents. That makes players from Ellis and Coniglio's 2011 draft class eligible this year for the first time.

Last year two restricted free agents - Tom Lynch and Scott Lycett - changed clubs along with three unrestricted free agents - Reece Conca, Luke Dahlhaus and Alex Fasolo - plus five delisted free agents.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

GWS GIANTS

Stephen Coniglio

RICHMOND

Brandon Ellis

ST KILDA

Jack Newnes

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

ADELAIDE

Sam Jacobs, Richard Douglas, David Mackay, Andy Otten, Cam Ellis-Yolmen

BRISBANE LIONS

Ryan Lester

CARLTON

Matthew Kreuzer, Ed Curnow, Levi Casboult, Kade Simpson

COLLINGWOOD

Ben Reid, Jamie Elliott, Tyson Goldsack

Jamie Elliott kicked three goals in his return from injury against Geelong.

ESSENDON

Mark Baguley, David Myers

FREMANTLE

Stephen Hill, David Mundy, Aaron Sandilands, Hayden Ballantyne

GEELONG

Harry Taylor, Jed Bews

GOLD COAST

Sam Day, Tom Nicholls, Alex Sexton, Michael Rischitelli

GWS GIANTS

Adam Tomlinson, Matt Buntine

HAWTHORN

Grant Birchall, Shaun Burgoyne, Paul Puopolo, Ryan Schoenmakers, Ben Stratton

MELBOURNE

Nathan Jones

NORTH MELBOURNE

Todd Goldstein, Majak Daw, Scott Thompson, Sam Wright

PORT ADELAIDE

Matthew Broadbent, Justin Westhoff

RICHMOND

Shane Edwards, David Astbury, Bachar Houli, Shaun Grigg

ST KILDA

David Armitage, Jarryn Geary

SYDNEY

Harry Cunningham, Heath Grundy, Jarrad McVeigh, Nick Smith

Nic Naitanui is on the comeback trail from a knee injury. Picture: Michael Klein

Tom Liberatore is finally back to full fitness. Picture: Michael Klein

WEST COAST

Nic Naitanui, Chris Masten, Will Schofield, Fraser McInness

WESTERN BULLDOGS

Tory Dickson, Tom Liberatore, Dale Morris, Liam Picken, Fletcher Roberts