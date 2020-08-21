Menu
AFL

AFL legend in hospital after ‘blacking out’

Christian Berechree
16th Aug 2020 12:14 PM
AFL legend Noel Teasdale is recovering in hospital after a health scare.

His wife Christine told the Chronicle Mr Teasdale fell and blacked out at his Hervey Bay home on Tuesday morning.

She said he was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital then transferred to Prince Charles Hospital, where he is currently recovering.

Mrs Teasdale said an underlying heart condition caused the scare.

She said she had spoken with the "tough old bugger" this morning and he was in good spirits.

Mr Teasdale, 82, is a legend of the game, having won the Brownlow Medal in 1965 while playing for North Melbourne.

He is no stranger to a hospital bed, having landed in St Vincent's Hospital in a serious condition after an on field head clash with teammate Ken Dean in 1964.

After the injury, Mr Teasdale became one of the first players to don headgear while playing.

