AFL: Huge win has Cats primed for top of the table clash

FLYING HIGH: Jesse Lawrence (kicking) bagged 8 majors in a scintillating performance against Maryborough last weekend. Leeroy Todd

AUSSIE RULES: A SURGING Gympie Cats side will be full of confidence heading into this weekend's crucial Bay Power clash after their 248-point demolition job of the Maryborough Bears on Saturday.

Playing away from home at Port City Park, the Cats made it five on the trot with their massive 41.27 (273) to 4.1 (25) win over the lowly Bears, solidifying second spot on the table and setting up a potentially season-defining tilt against the Power.

GAME PLAN: Gympie Cats coach Courtney Findlay says his boys are "excited” for the Bay Power clash. Luke Soanes Media

Coach Courtney Findlay said his side would not deviate in their preparation for the "exciting” contest.

"We won't change the way we train ... we tend not to deviate,” he said.

"They (Power) beat us quite comprehensively earlier in the season, and they're the best team in the competition until proven otherwise.

"We're keeping our minds on the job, and we're definitely excited for the challenge.”

GOAL MACHINE: Scott Stiefler (in action against the Bay Power) booted 10 goals against Maryborough on Saturday. Leeroy Todd

Utility Scott Stiefler continued his impressive run of form with a 10-goal best on ground performance, while fellow dual position player Jesse Lawrence (8) and Troy Cunningham (5) also caused plenty of headaches in the forward half.

Best and Fairest frontrunners Jack Cross and Lanze Magin joined the party, booting 3 goals each as the Cats recorded a whopping 68 scoring shots.

Findlay praised Stiefler's "versatility” in light of the traditional defender's strong scoring display.

"In our full-strength team, he (Stiefler) is a half back who rotates into the midfield, but we threw him forward on Saturday and he fit in nicely,” Findlay said.

"He's a very smart and creative player, and he certainly finds the big sticks when he does go forward.”

Dangerous forward Troy Cunningham snagged five majors for the Cats. LEEROY TODD

Findlay said he hoped the team's "consistency” would "hold them in good stead” as the season builds toward an exciting conclusion.

"We've improved as a team, and we're tracking nicely, but we're keeping a lid on things for now.

"We'll just keep chipping away and try to improve even further.”

ROUND 10 - Saturday June 9

Gympie Cats AFC 41.27 (273) defeated Maryborough Bears 4.1 (25) at Port City Park

Goal Kickers: S. Stiefler 10, J. Lawrence 8, T. Cunningham 5, L. Magin 3, J. Cross 3, B. Hare 3, D. Rawlins 3, L. Hennings 2, J. Hayes 2, T. Martin, E. Smith

Best: S. Stiefler, J. Lawrence, J. Cross, L. Magin, T. Cunningham, D. Hare

The Cats face Bay Power at Keith Dunne Oval this Saturday from 3pm.