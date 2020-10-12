AFL Grand Final music stars revealed

The AFL Grand Final entertainment will feature DMAs, Sheppard, Wolfmother, Cub Sport and Electric Fields with guests Busby Marou and Thelma Plum.

Entertainment co-ordinator Michael Gudinski said he aimed for a diverse line-up with a focus on Queensland acts.

"It had to be an all Australian line-up this year but the reaction to Australian acts we've had in the past has been phenomenal," Gudinski said.

"I would never suggest that the entertainment was more important than the game, but this year will prove that it will look more spectacular and show how it can continue as a night time event in the future.

Sydney band DMAs will quarantine in Canberra to get to Brisbane. Pic: Supplied

"That will certainly open up a lot of opportunities for a lot of artists who find playing in the middle of the day difficult. Night time opens up another level for the production of the event and for the artists."

Gudinski said while the Brisbane-based acts (Sheppard, Busby Marou, Cub Sport and Thelma Plum) have no problems getting to the Gabba on October 24, the other performers will need to quarantine to enter the state.

"DMAs are doing two weeks quarantine in Canberra," Gudinski said "Booking the music has been quite difficult because the rules kept changing about where you could quarantine and what you had to do. That affected parts of how the line up worked but it was always going to be very Queensland oriented. All the acts are genuinely so excited to be part of history - playing the first AFL night time Grand Final."

Watch the 2020 Toyota AFL Finals Series on Kayo with every game before the Grand Final Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother. Pic: Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Sydney's DMAs hit No. 2 earlier this year with their third album The Glow, which also reached No. 4 on the UK chart. The band have been hailed by Oasis' Liam Gallagher, while their biggest hits include Delete, Lay Down, In the Air and Life is a Game of Changing.

"The Grand Final screens internationally, DMAs are massive in England, Wolfmother are known overseas, Sheppard have had success in America," Gudinski said.

The Grand Final will feature most of the acts performing pre-game, with Sheppard performing at halftime.

Mike Brady will perform Up There Cazaly from the MCG, with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra live at the Gabba. The National Anthem will be performed by Brisbane local Tim McCallum.

Electric Fields’ Zaachariaha Fielding and Michael Ross. Picture: David Hancock.

Brisbane band Cub Sport hit No. 2 on the ARIA chart in July with their fourth album Like Nirvana, Sheppard have had over 740 million streams of their music globally while Wolfmother, fronted by Andrew Stockdale, sold over 1.5 million copies of their 2005 debut with the hits Woman and Joker and the Thief.

Queensland singer Amy Shark will perform at the NRL Grand Final this year.

Iconic Brisbane band Powderfinger ruled themselves out of playing this year's AFL Grand Final, suggesting new and current acts be booked instead.

Brisbane band Sheppard are playing the AFL Grand Final. Photo Scott Powick

MORE AFL NEWS

Just how good is Carlton's best 22 for 2021?

Inside the fight for Jezza: Who is leading the race?

Injured Pie makes desperate bid for finals recall

Originally published as AFL Grand Final music stars revealed