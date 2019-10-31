AFL fixture: See every match of the 2020 season

Premier Richmond will open the 2020 season with a bang in the form of Thursday night blockbusters in the opening two rounds, against Carlton and Collingwood.

The Tigers have a total of seven Thursday and Friday night games including their annual Anzac Eve clash against Melbourne in Round 6 and a qualifying final rematch against Brisbane at the Gabba in Round 8.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL 2020 AFL FIXTURE

Richmond will play 14 matches at the MCG and a home game against Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium. Collingwood hosts St Kilda in a Magpies home game at Marvel Stadium - the Saints' home ground.

In other fixture news ...

Melbourne's path to redemption from a disastrous 2019 begins with a tough opening two rounds against West Coast and GWS, but overall the Demons have been blessed with only one double-up against a top-six club (Collingwood) and two matches against Gold Coast. The Dees also play St Kilda, Fremantle and Adelaide twice.

The other clubs gifted double-ups against the Suns are Sydney, Brisbane, Port Adelaide and Fremantle.

Carlton plays two Thursday night games in the first three rounds as the new-look Blues - featuring returning favourite Eddie Betts and possibly Gold Coast's Jack Martin - look to climb the ladder. But the Blues have no Friday night fixtures.

The Round 23 floating fixture is packed with potential top-eight deciders including Brisbane v Essendon, Western Bulldogs v West Coast and Geelong v Adelaide. Collingwood finishes the season with a clash against Gold Coast.

