AFL couple split after swirling rumours

AFL WAG Aime Rohan has posted a cryptic message on Instagram after swirling rumours about her marriage to a Geelong star.

Geelong star Gary Rohan's marriage with wife Aime is reportedly over after the couple separated this year.

Rohan and Instagram influencer partner Aime are reported to have gone their separate ways when the Cats star was forced to leave Victoria with his teammates in July when the NSW border was about to shut.

The Herald Sun first reported the sad break-up on Friday night, revealing the split occurred just a few months after the couple celebrated the birth of their third child Sadie Rose in March.

It comes as Aime Rohan this week posted a cryptic, inspirational message to her 35,000 Instagram followers - prompting a flow of support messages from high-profile figures in the Australian sports industry, including Channel 9 star Erin Molan and influencer Abby Gilmore.

"Please be strong in who you are and please don't let the actions of another convince you that you are not good enough as you are," the message read.

Aime Rohan posted this image on Instagram.

The sad news has confirmed rumblings that have surrounded the couple since Aime was a notable absentee when many of the club's partners and children joined the players inside their Gold Coast isolation hub in August.

The report claims Aime stayed behind on the Bellarine Coast near Geelong with daughters Bella and seven-month-old Sadie Rose.

It comes after unfounded swirling rumours claimed senior Cats star Tom Hawkins confronted Rohan about his behaviour during the Cats' isolation on the Gold Coast.

Gary, Sadie and Amie Rohan. Pic: Instagram

Despite the turbulence off the field, Rohan emerged as a key player in the Cats' charge through to the AFL Grand Final this year where the club was beaten by Richmond at the Gabba last month.

It comes after Aime last year revealed the pair were expecting again after bravely sharing the heartbreaking journey of their first pregnancy with twins - Bella and Willow - including the shattering discovery just 11 weeks in that Willow would not survive childbirth.

The twins were born on April 12, 2018, but Willow - who suffered from a fatal neural tube defect with no cure known as anencephaly - passed away after five hours.

Amie spoke to Harper's Bazaar magazine last year about the decision to carry Willow to term.

"We sat down and said, 'This journey has been written for us. Let's continue on it'," she said.

"We had about five hours with Willow before she passed. In those five hours, I learnt so much about life and how precious it is. Even though her time here was so fleeting, she was a very amazing girl."

