AFL: Cats coach praises suspended stars

SUSPENDED: Gympie Cats skipper Lanze Magin has been a "fantastic” help off the field since receiving a 3-week ban. Leeroy Todd

AUSSIE RULES: AS the Gympie Cats prepare to host Brothers at Ray Warren Oval this afternoon, coach Courtney Findlay has commended suspended pair Lanze Magin and Hayden Graham for their hard work off the field.

Skipper Magin and big man Graham received three and two-match bans respectively after an ugly brawl towards the end of their 39-point loss to the Hervey Bay Bombers in Round 12.

Magin has two weeks still left to serve, while Graham should return to the selection frame for the Cats' next game.

Findlay said the duo had been "fantastic” despite their on-field absences.

"They've stuck to the protocol and helped out a lot,” he said.

"We have training on Tuesday and Thursday nights, and our rule is that all players must attend.

"Both Lanze and Hayden have been great hanging around the rehab group and the main group too.

"We're a pretty tight unit, we're moving forward and we're sticking together.”

After their important win over The Waves last round, the third-placed Cats will look to make it two in a row over the Bulldogs today at 3pm.