Aerodrome open day will thrill

Little sisters Indiana (left) and Milla Sidey, of Elliott Heads, in the pilot's seat of a glider at the Gympie Aerodrome open day last year.

GYMPIE Aerodrome will hold its annual community open day this Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

Aero club president Paul Garrahy said there will be many aircraft on display as well as more than 100 vintage and collectable cars and bikes.

If you want to experience fight, several local flight schools and clubs based at the Gympie aerodrome are offering trial instructional flights.

For those more adventurous people, there will be flights available in a World War 2 Mustang or an L39 jet fighter.

There will also be an opportunity to win one of 15 flights on the day, including a flight in either the Mustang or the L39.

And don't miss the RAAF C-17 Globemaster fly-over at 12.30pm.

There will be food vendors and market stalls as well as children's entertainment including a jumping castle and face painting.

Entry is $5 per person or $10 per family.

For people attending the event from Gympie, there will be traffic controllers on the Bruce Hwy who will ensure safety for those turning off the highway and into the aerodrome.