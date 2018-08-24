Aerodrome changes are devastating and must be stopped

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

IN JULY 2017 the Gympie Regional Council unilaterally, and without any consultation with aerodrome users, sought to place restrictions on flying operations at Gympie aerodrome, including a ban on night flying and a ban on helicopter training operations.

These restrictions were claimed by council to address "safety concerns”, however it quickly became apparent that the action was political.

Both the aerodrome operators and the Civil Aviation Safety Authority have rejected any notion that safety is a concern at Gympie Aerodrome.

The Recreational Flying Company Pty Ltd. Director & Chief Flying Instructor Paul McKeown. Tanya Easterby

We have fought strongly against council's decision, including massive petitions and through formal submissions to the Gympie Aerodrome master plan - into which Gympie council cut and paste the new restrictions, but to no avail.

Despite the overwhelming rejection of council's action by aerodrome users and aviation professionals, council has just announced a complete rejection of our pleas. Not only that but they have introduced an additional and bizarre new rule requiring "prior permission” for any airfield use. The changes came into effect on August 16.

The Recreational Flying Company Pty Ltd. Director & Chief Flying Instructor Paul McKeown. Tanya Easterby

These changes will be devastating to the local aerodrome and must be stopped.

Gympie aerodrome is a vibrant and active piece of local infrastructure. It is a growing and dynamic aviation hub enjoying the benefits of a safe and open location away from major development, year round excellent flying weather and clear, uncluttered skies.

AIRPORT CONCERN: Gympie airport business representatives, Recreational Flying Company's Paul McKeown and Becker Helicopters' Mike Becker take their petition to Gympie Regional Council's Mary St office. Arthur Gorrie

There are around eight active aviation businesses at the aerodrome conducting a wide range of activities from flying training and air charter operations to aircraft maintenance and refinishing. Additionally, there is an active aero club, a gliding club and a host of private operators and enthusiasts who rely on the aerodrome as a focal point of their lives.

In our business, located at the aerodrome, we directly employ a staff of six locals (indirectly, we contribute to the livelihoods of many more). We have aviation students from all over Australia and around the world who come to us for the particular type of flying training we offer and the benefits of living in a country community like Gympie while they train.

We have a wonderful cohort of young local people learning to fly with us, who along with their parents make a tremendous sacrifice in time, money and personal effort in order to pursue a career in aviation.

If night flying at Gympie is banned, we cannot complete our approved training courses and our students may be forced to go elsewhere.

Australia and the world is facing a looming pilot shortage. Australia's reputation as a world leader in flight training and aviation safety is under threat as general aviation in this country suffers the death of a thousand cuts.

As a piece of public infrastructure I can think of nothing that compares with a local aerodrome in terms of the excitement, interest, activity and employment it generates when measured against the outgoings required by council. Our aerodrome pretty well looks after itself. In fact, all the council has to do is occasionally mow the grass (a job which I might say they don't do very well either).

Instead, Gympie council has spent a fortune on 'consultants' who have no connection to the aerodrome to produce endless 'master plans'. They bend to the whim of people who are not in a position to complain and they fail to engage, consult or even take an interest in the actual, local aviation community.

Mayor Curran seems to love trains, and the record of waste in the resurrection of the Valley Rattler will be his political epitaph. Sadly though, when it comes to planes, he prefers to shoot them down.

Unlike the Rattler, which of course we'd love to see revived, the aerodrome remains fully operational and has been continuously generating income and tourist dollars for the town all the while; and it costs next to nothing.

If Mayor Curran and his bureaucrats don't get it, they should get out of the council immediately and let some people with vision in.

Paul McKeown,

Chief Flying Instructor,

The Recreational Flying Compnay,

Gympie Aerodrome