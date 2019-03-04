Advocacy group rallies to save the Fraser Island dingoes

THE Save Fraser Island Dingoes advocacy group has spoken out following the destruction of a second dingo involved in last week's attack.

Member Cheryl Bryant said the animal's death wasn't a surprise but SFID was "disappointed the situation had come to this".

"(The dingo's) fate was sealed when the child and the mother were injured," she said.

"We need to focus on how to prevent this in the first place because once a situation escalates we lose a dingo.

"Now we have disrupted an entire family group after two of about five have been killed.

"An unfortunate consequence when people panic is that someone is injured and another animal or animals are destroyed.

"It has been disappointing and disturbing to again see the K'Gari dingoes in the media for all the wrong reasons and again we see visitors not following the rules and recommendations regarding dingo safety."

Ms Bryant believes the responsibility for a solution lies with the government.

"Killing dingoes is a stop-gap solution to an ongoing problem involving negative dingo/human interactions," she said.

"The island is a great money spinner for the government and the government now needs to re-invest that money into investigating long-term solutions rather than accepting lethal control as the only option.

"One thing we need is we need more rangers in hotspots and we suggest if they can't afford to put qualified rangers then put in community rangers who are willing to be trained and go over and instruct people.

"We can't just keep going on like this."