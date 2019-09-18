Menu
A bushfire burning at Lake Cooloola caused plenty of smoke around Gympie this afternoon. Donna Jones
ADVICE: Lake Cooloola fire envelops Gympie with smoke

JOSH PRESTON
by
18th Sep 2019 6:57 PM
THE ongoing Teewah Beach bushfire has moved on with a vengeance to Lake Cooloola this afternoon - causing concern to firefighters as parks and camping grounds in the area have been closed for most of the upcoming school holidays.

Smoke had engulfed much of Gympie and surrounding towns as a result of the westerly-moving fire, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services upgrading the bushfire warning level to "advice” just before 3pm.

MORE: Two new fire fronts open on Noosa River

"You need to keep up-to-date and decide what actions you will take if the situation changes,” the QFES report stated. The report further stated the fire was "travelling in a westerly direction towards Harry Hut Rd,” and people in the surrounding areas would be affected by smoke.

The smoke issue extended further to the region later in the afternoon, with QFES issuing a "smoke alert” just after 4.30pm.

"(The fire) is still producing plenty of smoke which is affecting surrounding areas including Gympie,” the alert said.

"If affected, residents should close windows and doors...Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.”

The fire had done enough for the Department of Environment and Science to issue an alert closing multiple campsites, including the Teewah Beach camping area, "until further notice”.

Gympie Times

