Gympie Prep's preview
News

Advance view of biggest selling newspaper article of year

Shelley Strachan
19th Mar 2020 12:21 PM
THERE’S something magical about the beaming faces of our young school students as they begin their first year.

WATCH: Adorable sneak preview of the Class of 2032 - this year’s Gympie region Preppies

SUBSCRIBERS FIRST: 500 Preppies from 30 schools throughout the Gympie region

They are faces filled with hope, optimism and a sense of adventure, knowing they are at a place where they will make friends and learn about the world around them.



My First Year, a special commemorative lift out of The Gympie Times has become an institution in the Gympie region.

The keepsake edition of our paper is our biggest seller of the year – for good reason. Parents see their little ones in their flagship local paper, mostly for the first time.

This year, for the first time, we are offering our digital subscribers an advance view of what will be published on March 25.

Pomona State School Prep BB. Photo: John McCutcheon


Today, from midday, you will be able to go to www.gympietimes.com.au and see the beautiful smiling faces of our 500+ Prep students, captured by professional photographers.



My First Year will feature students from 42 classes from 30 schools across the entire region.

While parents will be able to see their children’s faces in our online galleries, we know they will want the printed edition of the paper as well on March 25.

We’ll be printing hundreds of extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties.

We’d also love to hear from you if you have a My First Year photo from years ago. Email your photo and story so we can share it with others to editor@gympietimes.com.

The Gympie Times is urging everybody, more than ever, to
The Gympie Times is urging everybody, more than ever, to "Buy local and support local" during this challenging and rapidly changing time.

My First Year is a feature we have been running in some of our papers for two decades. Talk about history and changing times!

Don’t miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy of your special family memento.

And look online for that sneak preview today.

My First Year is free with your Gympie Times on Wednesday, March 25.

gympie education gympie my first year gympie preps gympie schools
