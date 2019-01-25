Menu
When it comes to debating controversial issues, it seems nowadays everybody wants to act like an angry two-year-old.
When it comes to debating controversial issues, it seems nowadays everybody wants to act like an angry two-year-old.
Opinion

Adults should've resolved Rainbow stairs fight ages ago

25th Jan 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LONG time ago, in a galaxy sadly far far away, we were able to debate.

With it we brokered agreement on hugely controversial issues like abolishing slavery and establishing human rights.

So how on this green and verdant earth did we hit a point where painted stairs needs government intervention?

It'd be hilarious if it wasn't so pitiful.

Bron Noffke and Chris Hemsworth at the Rainbow Beach stairs, which needed government intervention to resolve.
A good life rule is to keep government out of as much of it as possible. Nobody likes being told what they can and can't do.

If the belief there's an all-seeing chicken named Cluck who rules society from the dark side of the moon gets you up in the morning, then more power to you.

Nobody should be able to stop you from a non-harmful belief; just as you shouldn't seek to ram Cluck down other people's throats.

But that's not where we're at.

Believe in the power of an all-seeing chicken on the moon? If it hurts nobody else, good luck to you.
Believe in the power of an all-seeing chicken on the moon? If it hurts nobody else, good luck to you.

Now any disagreement is taken as an attack.

Defend due process? Get called a "rape-apologist”. Point out gender inequality? You're a "feminazi”.

Even painting a positive message in the wrong place is enough to be called "homophobic”. At this point, I don't think that word (and many others) means what you think it means.

And strangely it's much harder to get people to see your perspective when you insult them. Who'd have ever thought that?

