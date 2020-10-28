Adorable story and landslide win in Gympie’s fiercest mullet

Congratulations Regan, you have been voted to have Gympie's Best Mullet.

Congratulations Regan, you have been voted to have Gympie's Best Mullet.

YOU either love it or hate it, but when it comes to hairstyles nothing is as iconic and enduring as the mullet.

At just eight years old, Jones Hill Year 3 student Regan Mears has been crowned the proud owner of Gympie’s Best Mullet.

We asked readers to vote on who they thought had the region’s most magnificent mullet but there was no competition, with Regan winning by a country mile, with 41 per cent of the votes.

Regan, Gympie's Best Mullet winner

Regan’s mum Michelle Meehan nominated he and his older brother, and she said Regan was “so excited” when he found out he had won.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

“He was like ‘I knew my mullet was cool!’,” she said.

She said none of Regan’s friends had mullets, but he had wanted one to be just like his older brother.

Eight-year-old Regan and the mullet that earned him 41 per cent of the vote.

Miss Meehan said she had tried to get Regan to reconsider but had grown to love her son’s mullet.

“I tried to get him to cut it, but he won’t have it,” she said.

“I don’t mind it, it actually suits him.

Regan’s older brother and best mullet runner-up, Deacon Mears.

“He thinks he can run faster with it too, so I love it.”

In second place was James Stewart with 13 per cent of votes, and tied for third was Regan’s older brother Deacon, Chris Young and Nate, each on 11 per cent.

Well done lads.