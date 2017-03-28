Adorable adoptees need your love

Busta Rhymes. Contributed

1. Busta Rhymes

AGE:

7.5 years

BREED:

Miniature fox terrier (mix)

BUSTA is a bundle of fun, joy and cuteness and in return for a new place to call home he will give you so much love and devotion. Come on into the shelter to meet him; he'll be sure to charm.

Chappie. Contributed

2. Chappie

AGE:

2 years

BREED:

Kelpie/german short-haired pointer (mix)

CHAPPIE is a super sweet guy with lots of love to give and is still quite young so will need someone who'll devote time to training him. He doesn't like to be alone so would suit a home that already has an active and playful canine friend for him.

Daffy. Contributed

3.Daffy

AGE:

1.5 years

BREED:

Bull arab (mix)

DAFFY is a sweet and gentle lady who loves to chase tennis balls. She gets on well with humans as well as canines, but might be a little too energetic for older or shy dogs.

Buddy. Contributed

4. Buddy

AGE:

13 years

BREED:

Australian cattle dog (mix)

BUDDY is looking for a new home to spend his days just lazing about and being a good mate to whoever is lucky enough to adopt him. He is getting on in years but still likes to go for a short walk and have a bit of a play. Could he be the one you fall in love with?

Dozer. Contributed

5. Dozer

AGE:

6 years

BREED:

Rhodesian ridgeback/ rottweiler (mix)

DOZER is a gentle, sweet, older lad who came to the shelter with his best friend Tank. He does feel a little lost without him so it would be great if they could stay together. He would benefit from a quiet home with older kids and a nice big secure yard to run around in.

Ava. Contributed

6. Ava

AGE:

AVA is a real sweetie. She is very affectionate and is looking forward to going to her new forever home. She is still only young so will settle in nicely to her new surroundings. Come and meet her today.

Evie. Contributed

7. Evie

AGE:

EVIE is a sweet young girl who is looking forward to meeting her new family. She will be a great addition to any home but she is still very much a kitty and is still up to all sorts of entertaining mischief.

Jet. Contributed

8. Jet

AGE:

JET is the most handsome young cat with his striking amber eyes. He is playful and full of kitty mischief. He just can't wait to meet his new family and go to his new forever home.

Rowdy. Contributed

9. Rowdy

AGE:

8 months

ROWDY is a really affectionate, part Bengal boy and will take no time at all to settle into his new home with whoever is lucky enough to adopt him.

Skittles. Contributed

10. Skittles

AGE:

5 months

SKITTLES is a sweet but shy boy and is really looking forward to finding a home with a special family who will be patient with him. Before long he will be running the household and have you hastening to do his bidding.

All of the animals available for adoption have been fully vaccinated, treated for worms and parasites, desexed and micro-chipped and have had a thorough veterinary examination. For more information visit rspcaqld.org.au