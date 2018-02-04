Adopt a furry Valentine this year from the Gympie RSPCA

Paddy is just one of the gorgeous cats available for adoption right now from the Gympie RSPCA shelter.

AS THERE are no less than 21 cats featured for adoption on the Gympie RSPCA website this week, we are doing an all cat adoption special. For more cats, and dogs, not featured head to the website for details at rscpaqld.org.au/locations/gympie.

1. TIVOLI

Age: 10 months

TIVOLI is a gorgeous girl with a stunning shiny black coat, which she is very proud of and likes to keep clean. She is looking for a family that will keep her safe and warm and she would love to spend her first birthday at your house.

2. NASH

Age: 2 years

NASH, like his soft colours has a soft soul with a lot of love to give. He's likes hanging out with other cats and of course with people too.

3. PADDY

Age: 17 months

THEY call him Chatty Paddy at the shelter because Paddy just loves to chat and chat and chat. He has the biggest personality and justs love to snuggle and play all day long.

4. SUZY

Age: 9 months

SUZY has seen the vet and is ready to go to a loving family. She loves to find a spare lap to cuddle up on and engaging in some kitty fun.

5. POSSUM

Age: 7 months

POSSUM might be a cat but the girls at the shelter think she's more like a possum. She can't wait to curl up on your lap and watch a movie with you or share her next big adventure with you and your family.

6. ZENA

Age: 8 months

ZENA is waiting at the Gympie animal shelter looking for a new place to call home, and is hoping with paws crossed that it might be with you. She's striking beauty with a beautiful personality to match.

7. ROSCOE

Age: 8 months

ROSCOE is a very handsome young gentleman currently looking for a new home. He loves lots of kitty fun and games and then to cuddle up somewhere nice and warm for a bit of a snooze.

8. INDIA

Age: 10 months

INDIA is one gorgeous girl. If you have a loving family and are looking to complete it with a fun loving girl, then why not come into the Gympie shelter and meet her?

9. DONOVAN

Age: 1 year

DONOVAN is a handsome young man who is looking for a new place to call home. He is a fluffy boy so will keep you warm on a cold winter's night. He will love sitting on your lap, getting brushed and watching TV with you. Come and meet him today.

10. ISLA

Age: 14 months

ISLA is a sweet girl with a little attitude. She like's to be queen of the house, so I wouldn't mind flying solo in your home - this way she gets all the attention. She's super affectionate and loves to rub against your legs and is quite vocal and will call for you in order to get your attention and affection. She likes to know what's going on and is a bit of an adventurer.

All of the animals available for adoption from the Gympie RSPCA come desexed, microchipped and health checked and are up to date with vaccinations, worming and flea treatments.