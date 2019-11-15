Adopt a family and help spread the cheer this Christmas

GIVING IS A GIFT: You could help give someone a Christmas to remember as part of this year's Adopt-a-Family campaign.

Families facing the prospect of a bleak Christmas this year due to financial hardships could do with a helping hand with your generous support of the 2019 Adopt-a-Family Appeal starting November 20 through to December 11.

More than 40 families are up for “adoption” with the help of Anglicare Southern Queensland and our Family Charity, and we are encouraging people to help out and bring joy to those who are finding it hard to make ends meet this Christmas.

This is also an opportunity for workplaces to get involved and help make their sponsored family’s holiday season one to remember.

The idea of the appeal is to select a family, published from next Wednesday at https://www.gympietimes.com.au/adoptafamily2019/ and take their number. Then, depending on which charity list the family is on, contact Shelli at Anglicare on 5480 4700 or Renee King at The Gympie Times on 5480 4240.

Anglicare’s Gympie Service Manager Sue Mills encouraged Gympie residents to get behind this fantastic heartwarming and potentially life changing cause.

“Christmas spirit is alive and well in Gympie. Throughout the year Anglicare works with families facing many challenges, and the Adopt-a-Family project shows them that they are not alone,” Ms Mills said.

“Our families are delighted to receive such generous gifts at Christmas and Anglicare greatly appreciates the support of the Gympie community.”