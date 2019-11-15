Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GIVING IS A GIFT: You could help give someone a Christmas to remember as part of this year's Adopt-a-Family campaign.
GIVING IS A GIFT: You could help give someone a Christmas to remember as part of this year's Adopt-a-Family campaign.
News

Adopt a family and help spread the cheer this Christmas

Philippe Coquerand
15th Nov 2019 6:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Families facing the prospect of a bleak Christmas this year due to financial hardships could do with a helping hand with your generous support of the 2019 Adopt-a-Family Appeal starting November 20 through to December 11.

More than 40 families are up for “adoption” with the help of Anglicare Southern Queensland and our Family Charity, and we are encouraging people to help out and bring joy to those who are finding it hard to make ends meet this Christmas.

This is also an opportunity for workplaces to get involved and help make their sponsored family’s holiday season one to remember.

The idea of the appeal is to select a family, published from next Wednesday at https://www.gympietimes.com.au/adoptafamily2019/ and take their number. Then, depending on which charity list the family is on, contact Shelli at Anglicare on 5480 4700 or Renee King at The Gympie Times on 5480 4240.

Anglicare’s Gympie Service Manager Sue Mills encouraged Gympie residents to get behind this fantastic heartwarming and potentially life changing cause.

“Christmas spirit is alive and well in Gympie. Throughout the year Anglicare works with families facing many challenges, and the Adopt-a-Family project shows them that they are not alone,” Ms Mills said.

“Our families are delighted to receive such generous gifts at Christmas and Anglicare greatly appreciates the support of the Gympie community.”

adopt-a-family adopt-a-family gt christmas cheer christmas spirit
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flipped and ripped: Armed police tear fugitives from car

        premium_icon Flipped and ripped: Armed police tear fugitives from car

        Crime IN PHOTOS: Dramatic scenes have unfolded on the Bruce Highway when armed police took down alleged car thieves after a wild chase.

        Cancer battle inspires Gympie mum to realise Uni goals

        premium_icon Cancer battle inspires Gympie mum to realise Uni goals

        News A CANCER diagnosis has inspired a Gympie mother of five to study Nursing Science...

        The squatter’s shed hidden right near busy Gympie Highway

        premium_icon The squatter’s shed hidden right near busy Gympie Highway

        News Small fire breaks out in squatter’s shed right next to Bruce Highway in Gympie...

        FILTHY WITH FUEL: Gympie firey slams lack of control burns

        premium_icon FILTHY WITH FUEL: Gympie firey slams lack of control burns

        News A rural firefighter who spent 15 hours fighting the Black Snake fire has described...