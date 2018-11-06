Menu
GIVING IS A GIFT: You could help give someone a Christmas to remember as part of this year's Adopt-a-Family campaign.
Adopt a family and help spread the cheer this Christmas

6th Nov 2018 12:17 PM

STRUGGLING families could be given a boost by you this Christmas, with the 2018 Adopt-a-Family Appeal now under way.

More than 50 families are up for "adoption” with the help of Anglicare, St Vincent de Paul and Family Charity, and we are encouraging people to help out and bring joy to those who are finding it hard to make ends meet this Christmas.

This is also an opportunity for workplaces to get involved and help make their sponsored family's holiday season one to remember.

The idea of the appeal is to select a family (list printed each day in The Gympie Times or go to https://www.gympietimes.com.au/adoptafamily2018/) and take their number. Then, depending on whose list the family is on, contact Shelli at Anglicare on 5480 4700, Renee King at The Gympie Times on 5480 4240 or text St Vincent de Paul on 0409 421 281.

An Anglicare spokesperson encouraged Gympie residents in the spirit of Christmas to get behind the Adopt-a-Family Appeal and offer support to the vulnerable families in their community.

This year's Adopt-a-Family is off to a flying start with two families adopted soon after the launch of the appeal yesterday.

Gympie Times

