Adele shows weight loss in hilarious vid

Adele has shown off her 45kg weight loss in a new video marking pal Nicole Richie's birthday.

In the hilarious birthday tribute sharing her favourite moments with the Simple Life star, the British singer, 32, was left terrified after Nicole snuck up and frightened her.

Adele shared a series of never-before-seen snaps alongside the clip celebrating Nicole's 39th birthday, also showing off her remarkable weight loss.

The singer looked slim in a string of pictures as they pose together - and with a giraffe.

Adele is shown being terrified by her pal Nicole Richie.

The singer is filmed screaming after Nicole jumps out at her.

Adele shared a series of shots of her with her Simple Life pal.

The singer is snapped screaming as they posed with a giraffe.

Adele wrote alongside her post: "Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace @nicolerichie I admire you and love you so much.

"You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery! You are so so cherished by so many angel girl!

"Keep making us laugh babes, we adore you to the moon and back," she wrote with a love heart emoji.

She added: "I'm actually furious that now she knows that," followed by three coffin emojis.

Nicole replied to the gushing tribute with the blunt phrase: "For f**ks sake" referring to Adele's reaction to being terrified in the kitchen.

She shared a string of pictures of them together over the years.

Adele wrote: 'Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace'.

It's the first time the singer has posted on social media since she was accused of cultural appropriation for wearing a Jamaican flag bikini with her hair in Bantu knots. The Tottenham-born singer shared the picture with fans after the Notting Hill Carnival was cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions.

She received a barrage of criticism - but was supported by stars including Holly Willoughby, supermodel Naomi Campbell and actor Zoe Saldana.

Adele was accused of cultural appropriation for this snap.

Adele in 2020, and before her weight loss in 2008. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images

The Sun Online revealed last week that Adele had been spotted out on the town with grime music star Skepta, fuelling rumours of a romance.

The website exclusively revealed the pair enjoyed a string of dates last year following the Hello singer's split from her husband Simon Konecki.

