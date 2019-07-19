Aussie man’s insane Powerball bonanza

Powerball's $110 million jackpot has been drawn and the winning numbers have been revealed.

The winning numbers tonight were 6, 13, 1, 11, 23, 27, 16. The Powerball was 11.

There were three winning tickets - meaning the lucky ticket-holders get $36.6 million each.

A young Adelaide man snapped up the division one prize, but also scored division two 19 times, bolstering his total prize to $37,602,912.27.

"Wow," he told TheLott after a pause.

"Thank you so much! That is incredible. I can't believe that. I am shaking so much. This is going to change so many lives!"

Lottery officials have yet to contact the two other winners and have urged players from NSW and Victoria to check their tickets.

"The division one winning entry from Victoria is unregistered, which means we don't have any way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news and have to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize," spokesperson for the Lott Bronwyn Spencer said.

"While the New South Wales entry was purchased online, unfortunately we don't have their complete contact details so we are unable to make a mind-blowing phone call to them this evening."

The massive jackpot had Australians clamouring to get their hands on an entry ticket, with long queues being reported at newsagents and other lottery outlets.

"When Powerball hits high jackpots like this it's not only regular players who are keen to grab an entry," The Lott's Matt Hart said.

He told news.com.au the number of players surged last week when the jackpot ballooned to $80 million.

"Last week, the peak of sales on the day of the draw was at 6.44pm when more than 4700 entries were sold in 60 seconds," Mr Hart said.

"That was about 45 minutes before the draw closed, so a lot of people were leaving it to the last minute."

A third of all Australians are expected to get their hands on tickets as The Lott reveals the hot spots across the country where punters have been most successful in the last year.

In the 12 months ending June 30, 2019, there were 429 division one winning entries held by lottery players that delivered more than $1.16 billion in division one prize money.

Victoria had the most division one winners, with 139 winning entries across all lottery games delivering a total of more than $339.3 million.

But NSW and the ACT won the most prize money, with a cool $388.8 million filling the pockets of its residents.

The Lottery hot spots data also shows the suburbs in each state and territory that are home to the outlets that have sold the most division one winning entries:

• In Queensland, the postcodes of 4500 for Warner and Bray Park and 4680 for Gladstone and Gladstone West have each sold three division one winning entries totalling $4,739,223.39 and $1,573,231.05 respectively.

• In New South Wales and the ACT, the postcodes of 2680 for Griffith and 2147 for Seven Hills and Lalor Park have each sold three division one winning entries totalling $4,430,956.18 and $2,444,985.88 respectively.

• In Victoria, the postcodes of 3021 for St Albans and 3030 for Werribee and Point Cook have both sold four division one wins totalling $29,918,597.90 and $6,741,118.72 respectively.

• In Tasmania, the postcodes of 7050 for Kingston and 7249 for Kings Meadows have each sold two division one winning entries totalling $2,440,530.18 and $1,364,067.15 respectively.

• In South Australia, the postcode of 5162 for Morphett Vale and Woodcroft has sold three division one wins totalling $3,905,046.29.

• In the Northern Territory, the postcode of 0810 for Nightcliff has delivered the territory's biggest division one win of $979,483.89.

• In Western Australia, the postcode of 6164 for Success has sold four division one wins totalling $2,191,741.04.

"While lottery wins can land anywhere, we do see clusters of wins emerge from time to time," Mr Hart said.

"It will be interesting to see if any of these lottery hot spots maintain their reputations and deliver for one of their residents on Thursday night.

"Research with players shows there's mixed feelings about lottery hot spots.

"Some people will hunt down outlets and areas that have a track record of recent division one wins, while others will avoid these in the belief that lightning won't strike twice."

