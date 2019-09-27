Addict injected minutes before he got behind wheel

Hayden Crystopher Randell admitted to police he had injected ice minutes before he got behind the wheel of a car.

Hayden Crystopher Randell admitted to police he had injected ice minutes before he got behind the wheel of a car.

HALF-AN-HOUR before police pulled him over during an afternoon drive, Hayden Chrystopher Randell had injected methamphetamine.

The 26-year-old Caloundra man was unlicensed and under the influence with bloodshot eyes, slurring his speech, sweating, shaking and appeared nervous when police intercepted him driving on the Nicklin Way, Bokarina.

Police found Randell with 8g of marijuana, a glass smoking pipe, scales and stolen registration plates in the car when he was stopped on Nicklin Way, Bokarina, about 2.15pm on August 8.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan told Maroochydore Magistrates Court that on July 16, Randell was caught with three bags of a crystal substance hidden in the front of his underwear while playing the pokies at the Kawana Waters Hotel.

Defence lawyer Stephanie Tsimos told the court Randell was a father-of-one and attempted several times to get sober, but each time he "relapses and loses control".

Randell pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared in court from custody.

He was on parole a the time of offending, and had three previous convictions for drug driving and five for driving disqualified.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said though police did not pick Randell up for his manner of driving on this occasion, the fact he was drug-affected and unlicensed made him "inherently dangerous to other drivers".

He was sentenced to nine months' jail with parole eligibility on December 7 and disqualified from driving for three years.