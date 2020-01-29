Addict has used ‘every illicit drug’

Drug addict James Anthony Hinton has escaped a jail term mainly due to his rehabilitation efforts.

Drug addict James Anthony Hinton has escaped a jail term mainly due to his rehabilitation efforts.

A MAN who has "possibly used every illicit drug known to exist" has escaped a jail term for his latest offending.

James Anthony Hinton, 43, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week to drug possession.

Hinton came to the attention of police who were patrolling Braithwaite St, Yeppoon, on November 15.

He was in possession of 14 grams of cannabis.

Police Prosecutor Senior Constable Shaun Janes said given Hinton's history, he was "once again facing a jail sentence here today."

Hinton's solicitor said there was no suggestion the cannabis was for anything other than personal use and Hinton had "possibly used every illicit drug known to exist."

Magistrate Jeff Clarke ­further painted a sad picture of Hinton's past but outlined there was hope.

"You've come armed with some documentation which confirms that you have been addicted to drugs of various forms for a large part of your life, and that it's caused ­significant health problems to you now, such as you're ­suffering kidney disease at least," Mr Clarke said.

"I'm satisfied that on the evidence provided that you've now kicked one of the forms of drug use, opiate addiction, which obviously would have been a very difficult habit to break.

"You're to be congratulated for that, but you're still ­struggling with your cannabis use.

"Whether you appreciate it or not, I'm sure you should after all these years, it is ­classified as a dangerous drug because it is doing harm to you."

Mr Clarke said despite the fact Hinton had "a considerable criminal history", given the effort that he had made with rehabilitation, a period of probation was appropriate.

Hinton was placed on six months' probation with conditions.