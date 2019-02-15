Adani will not back down from finch review findings

ADANI Australia chief executive Lucas Dow said the company would not accept the findings of the independent review into the Black-Throated Finch Management Plan (BTFMP).

The draft findings advised a radical overhaul of the management plan was needed but Mr Dow strongly disputed the findings, and the independent review more broadly.

He said the company would be fighting the outcome.

"We have ended up with an anti-coal, anti-mining and anti-Adani lobbying brochure," Mr Dow said.

NOT IMPRESSED: Adani Australia CEO Lucas Dow says he will fight the review's outcome.

Mr Dow assured the company would push on despite the unfavourable findings and continue to move towards broken earth at the Carmichael mine.

"We will see this through and we will get through it," he said.

"There are legal avenues and a whole raft of options we have to pursue this if the government continues to try to thrust these misplaced recommendations upon us.

"We don't believe there is any negotiation required."

Mr Dow said the draft was littered with inaccuracies, errors and falsehood's.

"There are a whole host of inaccuracies and omissions from the review panel in relation to the plan that are fundamentally and factually incorrect," he said.

"It has incorrectly stated that there is a budget of $100,000p/a for research and monitoring, but the reality is that in the very first year we are going to spend more than $250,000.

"It says we have not quantified the impact but it is clearly described in the plan.

"There is a litany of elements and we have written to the DES and State Government, pointing these errors out.

"There is a clear risk of bias, multiple errors and the review does not correspond with the conditions we had imposed.

He said the Department of Environment and Science had played a big part in the conception of Adani's BFTMP and questioned how the same department could possibly deny the plan.

"They (DES) have provided input every step of the way, this document is not something we have dreamt up in isolation - we have worked hand-in-hand with the DES," Mr Dow said.

"The obvious question now is what have they been guiding us with? And why did they lead us up the garden path in terms of formulating the plan?

"Our strong view is that he BTFMP does stack up and the DES advice was appropriately acted upon."

Mr Dow said he is now concerned about other environmental plans that are yet to fall into the hands of the State Government including the review of the Doongmabulla Springs Management Plan.

"The review of the the Doongmabulla Springs Management Plan is currently being completed by the Federal Government, but on the back of the Queensland Government's behaviour with the BTFMP, we have significant concerns about how we will be treated in relation to that plan as well," he said.

The Queensland Minister for Environment Leeanne Enoch defended the DES and denied political interference.

"It is important to ensure that the best available science is considered in any decision making. The Government will not be bullied into cutting corners," she said.

"The decision to seek an independent expert review of the Black-Throated Finch Management Plan was made by the Department of Environment and Science, as the regulator, free of political interference.

"It is not uncommon for governments to seek independent expert advice when assessing projects with significant environmental impacts.

"The Federal Government has done the same with the Groundwater Dependent Ecosystem Management Plan, which also still requires approval."

In a statement from the DES, a spokesperson said the department would be working with Adani and the independent panel to finalise the report's findings.