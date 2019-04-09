EXPLAINED: What's the next step for Adani?

AFTER 18 months of waiting, Adani has welcomed the Federal Environment Minister's approval of the groundwater management plans for the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Infrastructure project.

But the company is still waiting on Queensland Government approval.

Adani Mining chief executive officer Lucas Dow said the approval followed consultation with the Federal Government's environment department, independent evaluation and endorsement of the plan by CSIRO and Geoscience Australia.

"The independent evaluation and endorsement by CSIRO and Geoscience Australia verifies that the measures outlined in the plans will ensure groundwater at the mine, and the ecosystems that depend on it, are protected," Mr Dow said.

"The Groundwater Dependent Ecosystems Management Plan and the Groundwater Management and Monitoring Plan detail all the activities we will undertake and safeguards we will implement to ensure that we meet the approval conditions for the mine relating to groundwater.

"This includes a network of more than 100 monitoring bores to track underground water levels.

"The plans will ensure we achieve sustainable environmental outcomes and we're now looking forward to delivering the thousands of jobs our project will create for people in North and Central Queensland.

"Throughout the past 18 months, the federal department provided us with certainty of process and timing, including the steps involved in the independent review by CSIRO and Geoscience Australia experts.

"In contrast, the Queensland Government has continued to shift the goal posts when it comes to finalising the outstanding environmental management plans for the mine and is standing in the way of thousands of jobs for Queenslanders.

"It's time the Queensland Government gave us a fair go and stopped shifting the goal posts so we can get on with delivering these jobs."

While Adani welcomes the Federal Government approval, not everyone is cheering.

Mackay Conservation Group spokesman Michael Kane said the government should never have made the decision.

"Adani have promised us that this will be one of the most regulated mines in Australia, yet Adani's history is littered with the non-compliance, pollution spills, investigations and political strong-arming and intimidation of objectors and opponents," Mr Kane said.

"The Minister for the Environment has been put under immense political pressure to deliver a complex approval to suit the election timetable of the Liberal Party."