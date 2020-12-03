Adani reveals major change in leadership

ADANI has announced a change in leadership as the business enters a new and exciting phase.

Lucas Dow, who is a director of the Australian mining business Bravus, and who was previously chief executive officer of that business, will move into the role of country head and chief executive officer of Adani Australia, an Adani spokeswoman said.

This follows news the current country head and chief executive officer Jeyakumar Janakaraj was moving on to lead new business ventures for the company outside of Australia.

The role of country head and chief executive officer of Adani Australia is responsible for the mining, rail, port and renewables businesses in the country.

An Adani spokeswoman said there would be no change to the leadership of Bravus Mining and Resources or Adani's other Australian port, rail and renewables businesses.

"This is a natural next step for Adani Australia," the spokeswoman said.

"It will ensure continuity and strong leadership for the business moving forward.

"Jeyakumar Janakaraj will continue to play an active role in some of the Australian businesses as a board director, providing leadership guidance and expertise as Adani's Australian businesses continue to mature.

"Lucas Dow will also continue to be a director of Omni Resources."

Mr Janakaraj was the country head and chief executive officer of Adani Australia for seven years and responsible for the development of a multi-billion dollar mine and rail project and the operation of world-class port and renewables assets.

Jeyakumar Janakaraj was recently appointed chief executive officer of Adani’s new data centre business. Picture: Contributed

He also served as chief executive officer of Adani Global, headquartered in Singapore, where he oversaw the company's diverse interests in resources, energy and infrastructure in the Asia Pacific region.

He was recently appointed chief executive officer of Adani's new data centre business which provides data centre infrastructure, powered by green energy, to match the strong growth of India's digital economy.

He said his time as Adani Australia country head and chief executive officer had been a remarkable journey.

"During my time at Adani Australia we have had significant wins and also some challenges along the way, and it is incredibly satisfying to be handing the leadership of the business over to Lucas Dow, who we know from experience will reliably steer the ship moving forward," he said.

"It is the right time for a change as the Adani Australia businesses each move into their next phases. We have strong leaders at the helm of each business and with Lucas as country head, our ongoing success is in good hands."