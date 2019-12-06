Adani protesters’ latest ‘really nasty’ tactic

A TOP technology firm has warned staff not to wear anything that identifies their employer in public after being repeatedly targeted by "Stop Adani" activists.

Global giant Siemens yesterday issued a company-wide email to staff vowing not to be bowed by protesters and committing to continue working with the controversial miner.

The email, obtained by The Courier-Mail, counselled staff about the need to remove any item that identified them as a Siemens employee outside their office, after protesters published the names and personal contact numbers of several workers.

It comes after Stop Adani activists protested at the firm's Brisbane headquarters on Tuesday and presented staff with flyers denouncing the Galilee Basin project.

The company, which has long lauded its own green credentials, has also battled a staff revolt over its alliance with Adani, with several documents leaked to the protesters.

Stop Adani protesters at Siemens’ Bowen Hills headquarters

In the email, Siemens bosses said the need to remove company material was based on safety concerns amid ongoing threats of protests.

"It is Siemens policy to not wear identification including lanyards outside of Siemens' offices," it warned.

"Unfortunately, one of the tactics used by the activists is to publish people's names and personal contact numbers."

The email said the company was continuing with its tender for signalling work on Adani's rail line between the Carmichael mine and Abbot Point coal terminal.

"Siemens has a strong commitment to introduce technologies that prevent additional contribution to climate change and has its own net zero ambition for 2030," it said.

"However we recognise that there is no single pathway logical for every country's emission reduction efforts."

A Siemens spokesman said removing identifying material was existing company practice, but a reminder was necessary after a number of staff had their personal details published by protesters.

"We believe it is a really nasty approach to publish people's personal names and phone numbers," he said.

The spokesman said the company had more than 300 staff in Queensland, and targeting it for doing rail signalling safety work made no sense.

"We don't believe that anyone should encourage secondary boycott activity like this, and I would say it's a pretty unAustralian thing to do," he said.

Engineering firm Aurecon severed ties with Adani in August after being targeted by anti-coal activists.

Galilee Blockade spokesman Ben Pennings said the movement's dob-in Adani campaign had been told by Siemens staff that it was the only company left willing to do the signalling work.

"Helping Adani open a massive new thermal coal basin will trash Siemens' international reputation as a responsible corporation," he said.

"Staff are already embarrassed to work for Siemens and leaking us valuable information. I imagine over time that Siemens in Germany will rein in the Australian operation to meet their commitment to shareholders and the Paris agreement."