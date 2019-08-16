Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.
Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe has locked herself to a drill rig at Adani's Carmichael mine.
Environment

Adani mine site hit by protester

by Chris Lees
16th Aug 2019 8:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ADANI'S Carmichael coal mine has been hit by protests again.

This morning a climate activist locked herself to a drill rig at the company's mine site, disrupting work on the controversial project.

Frontline Action on Coal said Heather Simpson from Stanthorpe locked herself to the drill rig at 6.30am by the Gregory Highway.

The group said the protest comes as a group of supporters gathered around to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Australia's first environmental blockade at Terania Creek.

The Terania Creek blockade began near Nimbin, NSW on August 16th, 1979.

"It led to the creation of the Nightcap National Park and began a tradition of front line environmental activism that has resulted in the preservation of diverse and unique natural environments across the continent," Frontline Action on Coal said.

Frontline Action on Coal spokesman Andy Paine said the best way to "celebrate Australia's tradition" of blockades was not only to remember the stories, but to continue it by blockading the Adani mine.

It comes after two anti-Adani activists were arrested by police after staging a protest at the Carmichael mine site suspended from 9m poles earlier this month.

More Stories

adani mine adani protests climate change

Top Stories

    LifeFlight chopper called to man injured on Fraser Island

    premium_icon LifeFlight chopper called to man injured on Fraser Island

    News THE RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter made a sandy landing on a Fraser Island beach yesterday afternoon.

    Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    premium_icon Gympie drivers slammed for keeping children unrestrained

    News More than 200 offences in our police region last year.

    Jail threat for no licence, high fine for helping mates

    premium_icon Jail threat for no licence, high fine for helping mates

    News Gympie court sees need for deterrent sentences as some ignore law

    PODCAST: Hayseed Dixie are on the highway to the Muster

    PODCAST: Hayseed Dixie are on the highway to the Muster

    Music "I never get tired of watching people party.”