Adani boss jets into Townsville for ‘meetings’

The head of mining giant Adani has flown into Townsville for meetings.

It is understood chairman Gautam Adani had been in Townsville since Monday morning, flying in on his personal jet from Jakarta.

He flew out of Townsville about 2pm on Tuesday. A spokeswoman for Adani would not comment on whether Mr Adani did or did not spend time in Townsville except for saying that "Adani executives were in Townsville this week.

The spokeswoman said they were visiting for "internal meetings".

It comes a day after activists blockaded the mining giant's head office in Brisbane to mark the launch of "Dob in Adani", a campaign for activists to "obtain hidden information about Adani and their contractors".

The website asks people to report Adani, contractors working for Adani and even contractors that have a "relationship" or are in discussions with the mining giant.

Supplied image of construction work beginning on the Adani Carmichael mine site in Central Queensland

Work has begun at the $2 billion, 10 million tonne per annum Carmichael mine after Adani cleared its final environmental hurdle on June 13.

There are two other deadlines to be met by the State Government this week, following Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's sensational declaration that she was "fed up" with her own departments on the delay.

The Department of Natural Resources and Mines is scheduled to make a decision on Adani's lease on Moray Downs land to allow rail construction by June 30.

Adani and Treasury are expected to set a date by the end of June on when the royalties agreement will be finalised.