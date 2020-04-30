Adam Scott returning to Maleny for livestream event

Fans won’t be able to cheer on Adam Scott and his fellow golf pros for a few weeks.

GOLF: Former US Masters winner and PGA Tour pro Adam Scott will return to the "hidden gem" course of Maleny for a special livestream event on Friday.

The 14-time PGA Tour winner enjoyed a day out at the Maleny Golf Club with good friend Wayne Perske a fortnight ago and teed-off for a second round on Tuesday.

He'll hit the fairways for a third time tomorrow and this time he's taking his experience at the club global for all to enjoy.

Scott will face-off against general manager Perske from 8am and broadcast it live on his Instagram account, labelling it 'Nine Holes with a Mate'.

He labelled the course a "hidden gem" when announcing the livestream and said "the story of the club and other things golf" would be shared.

Former US Masters winner and PGA Tour pro Adam Scott pictured at Maleny Golf Club recently with friend and club manager Wayne Perske and Perske's son, 13 year old, Billy.

Maleny Golf Club president Jeff Kruse was thankful for Scott's support and said it had been, and would continue to provide, a massive boost to club.

"We have really been overwhelmed by Adam's generosity and interest in learning about, playing and promoting our course as a result of his friendship with the club's pro/manager Wayne Perske," he said.

"Adam is a true ambassador for the sport and a great Queenslander, and we can't thank him enough for the boost he is providing during these difficult economic times.

"This is a massive coup for Maleny Golf Club and a magnanimous gesture from Adam to help put our club on the Australian and global golfing map.

"So many golf fans will be motivated to add Maleny Golf Club's course to their playing bucket list as a result of this unexpected but very welcome media exposure Adam is providing."