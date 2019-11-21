Actor’s sickening excuse for raping sleeping friend

The 20-year-old New Zealand citizen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to sexual assault and rape after committing the assault on his sleeping friend in January this year.

A BUDDING actor has confessed to raping a 19-year-old woman while she was sleeping, with a court hearing he committed the disturbing attack because he was "curious what it would be like".

He was handed a head sentence of five years' jail but the sentence will be suspended when 15 months behind bars have been served.

The court heard the rape and sexual assault occurred after the school friends rented an apartment in the Brisbane CBD and went out to party in Fortitude Valley.

The now-convicted rapist offered to escort his friend back to the apartment after she began vomiting due to intoxication in the toilet of a bar in Brisbane's night-life hotspot.

When they got back to the apartment, the man continued drinking before getting into bed with the victim and another friend to go to sleep, the court was told.

Soon after the girl fell asleep she woke to her friend having sex with her before rolling away from him.

The court was told the 19-year-old girl later sent a text message the man and asked why he had sex with her while she was sleeping.

He told her: "I was just curious what it would be like if you were asleep … whether I would like it".

The court heard when the woman said she would report the incident to police he apologised saying: "I'm sorry it was my bad, I was f***ing drunk" and told her he was in a "different head space".

Crown Prosecutor Bronwyn Currie told the court the man was "not as apologetic" when being interviewed by police over the incident, instead saying he was playing the two women he was sharing the bed with "off each other" and that it "essentially put him on a cloud nine".

He said the woman he raped had been flirting and kissing him that night, but this allegation was denied by the crown.

Defence barrister Adrian Braithwaite told the court the man had acted opportunistically and tendered several references to the court, which claimed the offending was out of character.

He said the man had previously worked collecting donations for charity organisations.

The court heard he is likely to be deported to New Zealand after being released from custody.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

