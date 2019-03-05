Star’s touching tribute to Luke Perry

LUKE Perry of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale fame has died at 52, his publicist has confirmed.

The actor suffered a massive stroke last week and had been hospitalised since.

The star was surrounded by his family when he died at St. Joseph's Hospital in Burbank, California.

"(Perry) was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends," his rep said in a statement to Variety.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Luke Perry (right) who starred in Beverly Hills 90210, has died at the age of 51 after suffering a stroke lats week. Picture: Supplied

One of Perry's former 90210 co-stars, Christine Elise McCarthy, said she was "stunned" by the devastating news.

"With the heaviest of hearts, I am stunned and devastated to tell you that Luke passed away. I am still in shock and I have no words beyond saying he was a truly kind gentleman," she wrote in an emotional Instagram post, alongside a picture of the actors with co-star Jason Priestley.

"He will be mourned and missed by everyone who knew him and the millions who love him.

RIP, dearie Luke. Your time here was far too short."

Last week, Perry was rushed to hospital after emergency services received a 911 call asking for paramedics to be sent to his Sherman Oaks, California home.

Prior to his stroke Perry was said to be experiencing "bad back problems", which had to be surgically fixed, according to the actor's neighbour.

Perry's last major health scare was in 2015, when precancerous growths were found in his body following a colonoscopy, prompting the actor to speak out about checking for colorectal cancer.

Perry pictured with fiance Wendy Madison Bauer in 2017. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Luke Perry and Minnie Sharp at the Carousel of Hope Ball at the Beverly Hilton in 1992. Picture: Ron Galella/WireImage

"When I heard that this was the most detectable cancer that we know of yet it's the second most lethal, I just couldn't figure out why that was and I wanted to get out there and tell people about it." he said in an interview with Fox News.

"Right now, there are 23 million Americans who haven't been screened that need to be screened. If I had waited, it could have been a whole different scenario."

'90s HEARTTHROB

Perry, born Coy Luther Perry III, became a household name playing Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210. The actor had initially auditioned for the role of Steve Sanders (played by Ian Ziering) before being cast as resident bad-boy Dylan.

Perry's hospitalisation occurred on the same day that Fox announced that it would reboot the popular teen soap Beverly Hills, 90210 .

His former co-stars Ian Ziering, Jason Priestley, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris are all returning for the new series, though it was understood Perry's contractual obligations on Riverdale would have prevented him from being a series regular.

Previously, Spelling in an interview with Access Live said Perry intended to "do as many [episodes] as he can do".

TV CAREER

Recently, Perry had successfully resurrected his TV career with a regular role on hit comic book adaptation Riverdale, playing Fred Andrews - the conservative father of he show's lead Archie.

TMZ reports that the set has been closed down for the day following the news of his death.

Before his death, Perry filmed scenes in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - playing the late real-life actor Wayne Maunder - which will be released in July.

Over the course of his career, he appeared in a number of hit shows, including Will & Grace, Law & Order: SVU, Criminal Minds, What I Like About You and even guest-starred as himself on The Simpsons.

He also did a significant amount of voice acting, lending his talent to cartoons such as Biker Mice from Mars, Mortal Kombat: Defenders of the Realm, The Legend of Calamity Jane, The Incredible Hulk, Pepper Ann, Pound Puppies and many others.

HOLLYWOOD IN MOURNING

Tributes from Hollywood are pouring in, with Perry's former 90210 co-stars Ian Ziering and Kathleen Robertson among those sharing their shock and grief.

More to come.