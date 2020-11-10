Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Actor Bert Belasco found dead in hotel quarantine
Celebrity

Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

by Nick Bond
10th Nov 2020 8:25 AM

US actor Bert Belasco has died aged 38.

The star, best known for his starring role in the US sitcom Let's Stay Together, was found dead inside a hotel room in Richmond, Virginia, where he was in the middle of a two-week coronavirus hotel quarantine, a requirement before starting on a new film.

 

Belasco's father Bert Sr. told TMZ his son's body was discovered on Sunday. TMZ reports that concerns were raised when Bert's girlfriend couldn't get hold of him and asked hotel staff to check up on him.

Bert Sr. told TMZ he believed his son had suffered a fatal aneurysm, but the family is awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.

 

As well as his starring role in Let's Stay Together, Belasco also had roles in I'm Dying Up Here, The Mick, Pitch, Key and Peele and Justified, among a long list of on-screen credits.

Belasco's friend, fellow actor Yvette Nicole Brown, led the tributes, saying she was "gutted" by the news and had only just spoken to him:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More to come …

Originally published as Actor found dead in hotel quarantine

More Stories

bert belasco celebrity coronavirus health hotel quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        Premium Content Couple’s getaway in Valley ends badly when dad calls cops

        News A camping trip with his girlfriend landed a 35yo man in court when her father dobbed him in to police

        Child care centre developers take council to court

        Premium Content Child care centre developers take council to court

        News Planning staff at Gympie Regional Council said the proposed new child care centre...

        ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        Premium Content ‘He simply was not up to the job...’

        News Gympie community leaders give their honest reaction to the outcome of the US...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites