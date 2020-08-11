Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Actor charged with domestic violence

11th Aug 2020 5:34 AM

 

Australian actor Dan Wyllie who has appeared in Love My Way, Underbelly and Rake has been charged with alleged assault following an incident at his Woollahra home.

The 50-year-old Silver Logie winner will face court on Wednesday following his arrest by NSW police on Saturday.

"Following an investigation by officers from Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command into an alleged domestic related assault at a Woollahra home in March 2020, a 50-year-old man was arrested at Waverley Police Station," police said in a statement.

 

Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.
Actor Dan Wyllie. Photo: Bob Barker.

"He was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm (DV), and common assault (DV) before being granted conditional bail to appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday."

Police have also reportedly granted an apprehended violence order for Mr Wyllie's wife Shannon Murphy, a theatre director who has worked on hit drama Killing Eve.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Actor charged with domestic violence

More Stories

Show More
actor domestic violence sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News The move from newspapers to websites can be a little overwhelming so we’re keen to help our subscribers get the very best out of their digital subscription.

        ‘Prisoners in our homes’: Calls for council to move bat infestation

        Premium Content ‘Prisoners in our homes’: Calls for council to move bat...

        News Residents say they are “terrified” to go outside as thousands of flying foxes have...

        Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        Premium Content Pot grower given character reference from councillor

        News The Gympie region mum was also caught with illegal nicotine and pills brought over...

        Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        Premium Content Two infamous decisions back on council agenda

        News Gympie’s new councillors take a crack at some past controversial choices