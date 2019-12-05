Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Climate protesters blocked the passage of a coal train at Wynnum Tuesday. PICTURE: Supplied
Climate protesters blocked the passage of a coal train at Wynnum Tuesday. PICTURE: Supplied
Environment

Activists rally against incarceration of three of their own

by Kara Sonter
5th Dec 2019 3:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIMATE activists from controversial protest group Extinction Rebellion will today protest the incarceration of three of its members.

In what the group says is a Queensland first, two protesters and an spokeswoman have been held in custody after facing Cleveland Magistrates Court Wednesday following a protest the day prior.

Protesters known only as Jack and Spoons - a 23-year-old man from Brandy Hill, New South Wales and a 20-year-old man from Edenville, New South Wales - allegedly stopped a coal train from entering the Port of Brisbane for more than three hours Tuesday by climbing on top of it.

The men were charged with obstructing police, trespassing and interfering with a railway.

A 23-year-old woman from Bridgeman Downs allegedly working as the group's media spokeswoman was also arrested for trespassing and interfering with a railway.

The group will retaliate today at 5pm with a protest outside Brisbane City Watchhouse, where the group is believed to be held before reappearing in court late this month.

More Stories

climate change climate protesters extinction extinction rebellion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        premium_icon NAPLAN: How Gympie region’s top school did it

        News The principal of Gympie’s best performing school reveals the secret to their success

        5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trend: How every Gympie region school ranked

        News The third best performing Year 5 school was St Patrick’s Primary School, in Gympie...

        First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        premium_icon First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        News Jobs are on the horizon as long-awaited project starts construction.

        POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past week

        premium_icon POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past...

        News One of the vehicles was located partly submerged in the Mary River after being...