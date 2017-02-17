Activist's challenge to court system

NO JURISDICTION: Aboriginal activist Gary Tomlinson has challenged the powers of Gym,pie Magistrates Court

ABORIGINAL activist Wit-boooka, who claims traditional ownership of Gympie region, has accepted the power, if not the legitimacy of a court system he has labelled "a bunch of crooks”.

Asked his name, he told Gympie Magistrates Court "Wit-boooka, Gary Tomlinson under your ... (system).

Tomlinson, 50, faces Queensland Electoral Commission prosecution for allegedly not voting in the most recent Gympie Regional Council election.

Asked his plea, he said three times: "Sir, I don't consent”, the third time adding "under this jurisdiction”.

"That's okay,” Magistrate M Bice told him, "but you are required to answer.”

Tomlinson is charged that between February 5 and March 19 last year he failed to vote without valid excuse.

"No plea,” Tomlinson said.

"I do not consent.”

Mr Bice said: "You are required. I put down a plea of not guilty.”

"You have no authority,” Tomlinson said.

"I certainly do,” the magistrate replied.

"Under the Crimes Act you do not.”

"Keep on like that and I'll hold you in contempt of court,” Mr Bice said.

"Don't you move,” Mr Bice told Mr Tomlinson as the activist made to leave the court room bar table.

"Listen to me. You don't leave the court until I tell you to.

"You are remanded to appear again on April 18.

"You fail to appear and the matter will be dealt with in your absence.”

"You have no authority over me,” Mr Tomlinson said, although he did return to the bar table as ordered.

At his last court appearance, Tomlinson, who also faces assault and other charges over an attempted land rights claim involving all council property and most Mary St businesses, has consistently challenged the authority of Gympie Magistrates Court.

He is due to appear in Gympie District Court soon over that issue, with allegations that he assaulted mayor Mick Curran and council CEO Bernard Smith on May 31.

Tomlinson argued that the Australian Constitution required all crimes to be dealt with by a jury.

Magistrate M Baldwin said that did not apply in this case because it was not a Commonwealth matter.

"Take it up with the district court. Judge Robertson will be very interested,” Mrs Baldwin said.

"A mob of crooks, that's what yous are,” Tomlinson said.