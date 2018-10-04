ACTION: Gympie's international film festival kicks off today

IT'S lights, camera, action today as the Heart of Gold International Short Film Festival returns for the 11th time - and it could be the biggest and best yet.

Featuring 120 "carefully curated” world-class short films and "two very special feature films” over four inspired, thought-provoking days at the Gympie Civic Centre, the festival kicks off with an opening night party tonight and a "high tea” awards ceremony on Saturday afternoon.

This year's festival also comes with a fresh "Bonzai” theme, something festival manager Paula Phillips described as a visual and artistic reflection of the short film craft.

"Basically it's the symbol of the short film for our festival,” Ms Phillips said.

"Bonzai are short and perfectly crafted, they are picked within an inch of their lives to make a beautiful tree, and short films have those same qualities in them.

"A lot of thought goes into making them precise and getting their messages across quickly, it's like a perfect little nugget with no extra space.”

Ms Phillips said the nominated films, first picked by artistic director Emily Avila before being sent to screen groups around the region before being approved for official selection, had to reflect the core values of the festival.

"They have to fit within the Heart of Gold values, they have to be heart-warming, uplifting and thought-provoking,” she said.

"They deeply resonate with their audiences.”

Returning for her third year at the creative helm of the festival, Ms Avila said the four-person film jury - consisting of Screenhub editor David Tiley, Backtrack Boys director Catherine Scott, Ludo Studios producer Meg O'Connell and former Heart of Gold chair Claudia Grenshaw - would deliberate and decide on the winners before they are announced on Saturday.

"This is the largest short film festival in Queensland and one of the three largest in Australia, it is a really significant festival in the national landscape and increasingly internationally as well,” Ms Avila said.

"It has this lovely two-way effect where filmmakers get a unique opportunity to showcase their talent, but it really benefits the Gympie community too. It's really very special.”

Ms Phillips said ticket sales were "well up” on last year's figures.