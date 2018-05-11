Act must be urgently changed to reduce power of mayors, CEOs

LETTER TO THE EDITOR FROM FORMER COUNCILLOR IAN PETERSEN

LOCAL Government is the level of government that is closest to the community.

It should be the level which affords the community the most input.

Unfortunately the current model is utterly broken and the "powerful mayor and CEO” syndrome has given us a system which is completely unresponsive to the community it should serve.

When the CEO decides which matters will be placed before council, and which will simply be decided by himself or himself and the mayor, the result is all the arrogance and unresponsiveness which subverts the very principle of representative democracy.

Another side effect is the facilitation of the graft and corruption which has surfaced in some councils and is probably occurring in others.

Some present day councillors seem to lack the intestinal fortitude to make the strong representation they are supposed to under the Act, but the main problem is the 2012 amendment to the Local Government Act, which empowers mayors and CEOs to become overbearing.

The solution is quite simple. We must return to the true representative democracy model which served the community so well in the past.

Voters elected their councillors to represent them. Councillors must have the right and the power, to do so.

They already have that obligation. They must not be dictated to by the mayor and CEO. The mayor is, by definition the "leader amongst equals”. The CEO is a mere employee. When the councillors are sidelined, the community is sidelined.

Councillors MUST be given back the decision making role, and that will give the community the influence they deserve as they are the ones providing the funds.

There have been calls to abolish local government.

That would be a disaster, putting a "firewall” between the community and government.

Local government must stay, but it must be cleaned up and remodelled as a matter of urgency. We don't want band aids. We need defined legislation.

Ian Petersen,

Gympie

(former councillor)