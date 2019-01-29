Menu
Accused Urraween car thief to remain in Brisbane jail
Crime

Accused Urraween car thief to remain in Brisbane jail

Geoff Egan
by
28th Jan 2019 11:55 AM
Subscriber only

A HERVEY Bay woman accused of joyriding in a stolen car to Brisbane and breaking into a house will remain behind bars until at least Wednesday.　

Shaye Rhonda Stephens has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted robbery, burglary, serious assault and breaking into a property.

Ms Stephens was arrested in Jamboree Heights in Brisbane's west on Saturday.

Police allege Ms Stephens and a co-accused stole a car from Urraween on Saturday, January 26 and drove it to Brisbane.

Police managed to track the car around the Sunshine Coast hinterland and later a police helicopter spotted the car on Lutwyche Rd in Brisbane's inner north.

According to police the vehicle then headed west where it collided with other vehicles before reaching Jamboree Heights.

Police claim the two tried to steal another car before they ran into a house on Dandenong Rd and threatened the 44-year-old male occupant and hid.

Police found them in the house and a police dog bit Ms Stephens's co-accused, a 29-year-old man.　

He remains in hospital as a result of the dog bite and will appear in court at a later date.

Ms Stephens did not appear in court. Her case will be mentioned on Wednesday when she is expected to apply for bail. -NewsRegional

brisbane magistrates court fccrime fcpolice hervey bay jamboree heights stolen car
The Sunshine Coast Daily

