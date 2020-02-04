Menu
Man allegedly took upskirt photographs of women playing the pokies at a Brisbane pub.
Crime

Accused upskirter cries as bail denied

Alex Treacy
Alex Treacy
4th Feb 2020 5:45 PM
A VICTORIA Point man who allegedly took upskirt photographs of women playing the pokies at a popular Redlands pub has been refused bail in court today.

Paul Edwards, 33, appeared in Cleveland Magistrates Court today charged with seven counts of making observations or recordings in breach of privacy.

The offences are alleged to have occurred between June and December last year.

At least one of the alleged incidents occurred at the Victoria Point Tavern, with others police claim occurred at Cleveland Redland Bay Rd.

The court heard that Edwards had been in custody for about two-and-a-half weeks.

Appearing via video link from Arthur Gorrie Correctional Centre, Edwards cut a forlorn figure, at one point lifting his prison-issued sweater over his eyes to cover up tears, while his wife watched on from the public gallery.

The court heard the couple have three children together, the youngest nine weeks old, and the oldest just turned 10.

Edwards was behind bars for the party.

The court heard that Edwards' wife supported the family of five by working in a nail salon, while Edwards was a stay-at-home dad.

The charges have been adjourned to March 5 for case conferencing.

Defence solicitor Stephanuie Tsimos indicated that five of the seven charges may be disputed.

