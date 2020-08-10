Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is accused of murdering toddler Connor Horan in August, 2018.
Warwick woman Lisa Halcrow is accused of murdering toddler Connor Horan in August, 2018.
Crime

Woman charged with child murder remains in custody

Kerri Moore
10th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE Warwick woman accused of murdering a toddler she was babysitting has had her matter mentioned in court.
Lisa Rose Halcrow is charged with the murder and grievous bodily harm of Connor Horan, who died while Ms Halcrow was caring for him on August 19, 2018.

Two-year-old Connor had multiple head and internal injuries when Ms Halcrow drove him to hospital.

 

Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries.
Image grab from video. Two-year-old Connor Horan died in August, 2018 from multiple head and internal injuries.

He was pronounced dead after 30 minutes of CPR.

Ms Halcrow was arrested at her workplace in February this year and has been in police custody ever since.

The 40-year-old is also charged with drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils and contravening a police direction.

Ms Halcrow, who did not appear in court, had her matter adjourned until September 7.

connor horan editors picks
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        Premium Content Restrictions lifted as QLD records one new case

        News Queensland has recorded its first new case of coronavirus in eight days, but because it is not linked to the Logan cluster, restrictions on aged care homes will be...

        Sir Joh’s estate labelled protected by government

        Premium Content Sir Joh’s estate labelled protected by government

        Politics The auction of Sir Joh's east has hit a curveball

        Community devastated by loss of 21yo Imbil crash victim

        Premium Content Community devastated by loss of 21yo Imbil crash victim

        News The Mary Valley community has rallied behind a family who lost their 21-year-old...

        50 men and women called to Gympie court today

        Premium Content 50 men and women called to Gympie court today

        News The full list of people facing charges in Gympie Magistrates Court today: