An alleged crime scene on Horseshoe Bend.
Accused stabber to face Gympie court today

Frances Klein
by and Sherele Moody
14th Aug 2019 7:35 AM
A GYMPIE woman accused of stabbing her "on again, off again" boyfriend after a brawl on a busy Gympie street will face Gympie Magistrate's Court today.

Teleaha Edward Crystal Gallaher, 18, is charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by maiming, disfiguring or disabling following an incident on Horseshoe Bend in late May.

Police allege Ms Gallagher's and her partner were having an argument on the street on May 28, when her partner grabbed and threw her handbag to the ground.

She is then alleged to have used a 15-20cm paring knife to attack the man as he turned his back and started to leave the area, the Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Monday during the woman's successful bail application.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

Ms Gallagher's partner had accused her of "infidelity", the court heard.

She was homeless at the time of the alleged attack, the court heard.

The man was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he had surgery for a lacerated kidney.

The woman will live with her brother in Gympie while her case makes its way through the courts.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support phone the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

