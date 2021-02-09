Menu
Council News

Accused murderer kept behind bars

Ashley Pillhofer
by and ASHLEY PILLHOFER, SHAYLA BULLOCH
9th Feb 2021 10:47 AM
A "VIGILANTE" driver charged over the murder of Jennifer Board will stay behind bars.

Christopher Hughes, 25, did not appear before the court and made no application for bail when his murder case was mentioned at Townsville Magistrates Court this morning.

Police will allege Hughes was driving a car that hit and killed 22-year-old Ms Board on Ross River Rd on Friday night.

It is alleged that Hughes was dangerously chasing a stolen car, and lost control of his Holden Statesman after ramming the stolen car in the rear end.

Chris Hughes has been charged with murder.
Police allege his car veered across to the opposite lane and struck Ms Board, who was riding her motorbike.

Defence solicitor Jarred Mace of Shuttleworth Legal appeared in the Townsville Magistrates Court on his client's behalf.

Hughes was supported at the brief mention by two women.

Hughes’ supporters talking to his lawyer.
In court, Mr Mace requested a brief of police evidence and asked the case be adjourned to allow for disclosure of the information to defence.

Hughes faces a single charge of murder.

His charge is based on the legal theory that someone may have committed murder if they commit a criminal act that is reckless or negligent where death is a foreseeable and probable consequence.

The driver of the allegedly stolen Hyundai, 18-year-old Gregory Clubb and a second 18-year-old man, Layne Newman, who is believed to have been a passenger are yet to have their matters mentioned.

Two other people who were passengers in Hughes' car have not been charged by police.

Hughes was remanded in custody and his matter will return to court on March 31.

Chris Hughes has been charged with murder.
christopher hughes crime editors picks jennifer board murder

