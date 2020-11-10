Accused Larissa Beilby killer critical after jail bashing

Accused killer Zlatko Sikorsky is reportedly fighting for life after being bashed at Brisbane’s Wacol Prison.

An officer confirmed Sikorsky was seriously assaulted Tuesday morning.

"He was belted at unlock this morning," the officer said.

"Paramedics had to work on him for ages before transportation.

"Apparently he struck his head as he was falling from being attacked."

Zlatko Sikorsky is seen in a police vehicle arriving to Maroochydore Police Station, on June 30, 2018. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Seven News earlier reported he was in a critical condition.

Queensland Corrective Services confirmed a person was taken to hospital after an altercation with another prisoner.

"QCS can confirm a prisoner was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital from Wolston Correctional Centre this afternoon with suspected head injuries," the spokesman said.

"The injuries are a result of an altercation with another prisoner.

"CSIU (Corrective Services Investigation Unit) will be advised."

Sikorsky is accused of the murder of his 16-year-old girlfriend Larissa Beilby at Buccan, south of Brisbane, in June 2018.

Larissa Beilby’s body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute at Stapylton.



Ms Beilby had been reported missing by her father one day before her body was found in a barrel in the back of a ute, which had been dumped at Stapylton.

Sikorsky was committed to stand trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty and interfering with a corpse of Ms Beilby.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

Originally published as Accused killer Sikorsky 'critical' after prison bashing