Cruel twist in horrific fatal crash

Gayle Gibson lost her life in the crash. Picture: Facebook

A driver who police say was unlicensed and drunk when he stole a car and crashed into another vehicle in Sydney, killing two women, will remain behind bars until May.

Tyron Knodler, 21, faced Sutherland Local Court on Thursday accused of the manslaughter of Canterbury Girls High School teacher Gayle Gibson, 62, and 66-year-old Gold Coast woman Carol Chambers.

In a cruel twist of fate, Mrs Gibson's husband Tony Giorgio taught maths at Knodler's former school - Picnic Point High School.

An ex-classmate told the Sydney Morning Herald it was "highly likely" Knodler was taught by Mr Giorgio who would often assist "struggling classes".

Ms Chambers was driving and Ms Gibson was seated behind her when their car was hit by a LandCruiser travelling on the wrong side of Henry Lawson Drive in Peakhurst on Tuesday night, police allege.

Gayle Gibson was one of two women who died. Her husband Tony Giorgio was also in the car. Picture: Facebook

The crash also injured two passengers on the left side of the car - Padstow Heights man Tony Giorgio, 58, and Gold Coast woman Kim Alden, 62. Mr Giorgio has been discharged from St George Hospital, while Ms Alden remains in a stable condition.

Knodler has been charged with 24 offences. Detectives say he'd never been licensed and was drinking behind the wheel moments before the crash.

Police allege the Revesby man stole the LandCruiser about 2.40am on Monday before swiping a bottle of Jim Beam bourbon worth $35 from a bottle shop in Bankstown on Tuesday.

Just before 8pm, they say, he was speeding towards oncoming traffic on Henry Lawson Drive, which has a large concrete median barrier.

Knodler crashed into the Honda Jazz carrying Ms Gibson and Ms Chambers and then fled the scene.

He didn't apply for bail and said nothing in court on Thursday before the matter was adjourned to May 13.

One of Knodler's friends in the public gallery began crying as the man was led back to the cells.

Canterbury Girls High School has temporarily cancelled assessment tasks for year 11 and 12 students and offered counselling during the "difficult time for all staff and the school community".

"Ms Gibson was a much-loved member of staff and a former head teacher," the school said in a statement.

"Our sincere condolences go out to her family."