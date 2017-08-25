Accused Gympie rapist could get second shot at bail

AN ACCUSED Gympie rapist and drug addict may get a second shot at bail if he can get admitted to a drug rehabilitation facility.

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named, had his bail revoked in Brisbane Supreme Court and was sent back to jail.

The court heard the man had a "problem with methylamphetamines” that had caused him to breach bail conditions.

But Justice Martin Burns said if the man was accepted into a rehab facility he may be able to apply for bail again.

"I'm not saying the court will grant him bail but (acceptance into rehab) would give him some chance of getting bail again,” he said.

The man is yet to enter a plea but the court heard if the man pleads not guilty a trial is unlikely to occur until next year.

