Accused gangland lawyer killer to stand trial

Vincenzo Crupi will stand trial, charged with the murder of underworld lawyer Joe Acquaro. Picture: Nicole Garmston

A DISGRUNTLED contractor accused of shooting dead a mafia lawyer has been committed to stand trial in the Supreme Court.

Vincenzo Crupi continues to maintain his innocence, pleading not guilty to the execution of Joe "Pino" Acquaro outside his Lygon St restaurant in March 2016.

During a four-day committal hearing in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court this week, prosecutors alleged Mr Crupi, 70, murdered his former boss over a $500 dispute about labouring work at the Brunswick East eatery, Gelobar.

The court heard Mr Acquaro punched and slapped the labourer just weeks before his murder, believing Mr Crupi was responsible for a suspicious blaze which gutted part of the restaurant in January.

A dozen witnesses were called to give evidence before Deputy Chief Magistrate Jelena Popovic, many of whom were Gelobar staff.

A worker who was helping renovate the restaurant revealed Mr Acquaro knew he was a marked man weeks before he was killed as he walked to his car shortly before 1am on March 16.

Slain underworld lawyer Joe Acquaro.

Vincenzo Crupi maintains his innocence. Picture: Nicole Garmston

The slain gangland lawyer told the tiler to never walk behind him on the street because the mafia were out to kill him, the court heard.

"He told me something I can't forget, Pino said don't walk behind me when I go outside," Massimilliano Bottoni said.

"I thought he was joking … but he wasn't," Mr Bottoni said.

Mr Acquaro represented members of Melbourne's underworld, including convicted drug trafficker Francesco Madafferi and underworld identity Rocco Arico.

Mr Crupi will front the Supreme Court on Monday for a directions hearing.

